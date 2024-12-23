Ohio State’s regular season was a roller coaster, capped off by the catastrophe that was its fourth straight loss to Michigan.

By the time the Buckeyes’ first-ever home playoff game rolled around, fans were desperate for one complete game of football that showcased the team they had been promised at the season’s start — a team that could contend for a national championship.

That much-desired game was Saturday, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Ohio State garnered 473 yards of total offense, quarterback Will Howard was just seven pass yards short of his career high, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith found the end zone twice, running back TreVeyon Henderson averaged 9.8 yards per touch and the Buckeyes averaged 7.4 total yards per play. Defensively, the Buckeyes were just as dominant with four sacks and six tackles for a loss, holding Tennessee’s rushing attack to 3.9 yards per carry and only 17 points.

“We called this game more aggressively; there’s no question about that,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I think we did some things in this game that maximize what we have in terms of our strengths, and minimize our deficiencies.”

Of course, Saturday night’s contest wasn’t flawless. Howard threw an interception on a ball intended for Smith, and the defense allowed a 16-play Volunteers scoring drive. But it was as close to perfect as they could’ve asked for.

But what does this game say about Ohio State going forward?

Put simply, there might not be a better team in America than the Buckeyes when they play their game.

But the question that lies ahead is whether or not Ohio State can capitalize on this momentum, as that’s what it’ll take to beat No. 1 Oregon in the Rose Bowl and advance toward a national championship.

The Buckeyes must replicate their success against the Volunteers moving forward, which starts with Howard showing confidence and composure from the get-go.

“Once you’re able to get that first first down, get moving, you get into that rhythm,” Howard said. “That rhythm is huge for me as a quarterback and really for an offense.”

But it can’t only be the passing game that’s working — Ohio State’s rushing attack has to be punishing as well. Saturday, the Buckeyes averaged 4.7 yards per carry and rushed for four touchdowns.

“We did have balance; we had some good runs, and those hit for us, which makes a big difference when you have that run-pass balance that we’re looking for,” Day said. “This has got to build momentum going into this next game.”

Throughout the season, this Buckeyes team has delivered high-quality games from its offense and defense, but never both at the same time. During the first Oregon game Oct. 12, the offense carried the load. In the Michigan loss Nov. 30, the defense stepped up.

Looking ahead to Jan. 1 and a 13-0 Oregon squad, Day said both sides of the ball need to be at the top of their game.

“They’re playing with confidence,” Day said. “Going off the last game, I think they felt like we have to go win the game, but when the offense is playing to their potential like they were today, now it’s complementary, and you can end up with a game like we did tonight.”

But for Day, Ohio State’s ultimate goal is simple at this point in the season.

“We have to do whatever we can to win,” Day said. “Just win the game, and [now] we need to win three more.”