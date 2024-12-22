

















































More than 102,800 fans flooded Ohio Stadium in scarlet and orange to watch the first-ever December football game at the ‘Shoe Saturday night.

No. 8-seeded Ohio State hosted No. 9-seeded Tennessee in the final first round College Football Playoff game, vying for a chance to play Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Ultimately, Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard completed 24 of 29 pass attempts — recording 311 passing yards and two touchdowns — to help Ohio State steamroll the Volunteers 42-17.

Ohio State’s defense also delivered a strong performance, with linebacker Cody Simon leading the way and achieving 12 tackles.

A Rose Bowl rematch is set for Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California, at which the Buckeyes will face Oregon and seek revenge for their first loss of the 2024-25 season.