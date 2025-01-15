Another Ohio State coaching legend will have their legacy forever cemented in college football history.

Urban Meyer, a Toledo, Ohio, native, was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame Wednesday afternoon, the National Football Foundation announced via an X post Wednesday afternoon.

At Ohio State, Meyer helped the program earn a 83-9 record during his seven-season tenure from 2012-18.

In that time, Meyer coached three Big Ten Championship-winning teams (2014, 2017, 2018) and helped Ohio State win the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2014-15 season.

He also led the Buckeyes to an undefeated 12-0 record during his first season as head coach in 2012 and held a perfect 7-0 record against rival Michigan.

Meyer has become the eighth Ohio State coach to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Howard Jones, John Wilce, Francis Schmidt, Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper and Jim Tressel.

In his 17 seasons as a head coach, Meyer accumulated a 187-32 record, good enough for a 85.4% winning percentage that remains the third-highest in FBS history.

In total, Meyer won seven conference championships (three-time Big Ten, two-time Southeastern and two-time Mountain West) and was a three-time NCAA Division I national champion, twice with Florida and once with Ohio State.