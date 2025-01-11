It was a goal-line stand for the history books.

The Buckeyes nearly beat themselves with multiple pass-interference penalties on Texas’ final drive, setting the Longhorns up for first and goal on Ohio State’s 1-yard line.

All the momentum pointed toward a Texas victory, and a deafening AT&T Stadium full of Longhorn fans — plus the potential to tie the ball game with just a single yard gain — seemed to put Ohio State at a disadvantage.

But Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer had other ideas.

After three straight stops, the Ohio State captain stripped Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, collected the football off the bounce and bolted 83 yards to Texas’ endzone, breaking the record for the longest fumble-return touchdown in College Football Playoff semifinal history.

“It was just a special moment,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer’s historic touchdown fueled Ohio State’s 28-14 victory over the Texas Longhorns, in a contest where the Buckeyes escaped the jaws of defeat by surviving 75 yards of penalties and numerous missed chances that nearly cost them their season. Now, the next stop for the Buckeyes is the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State knew it needed to get off to a quick start, and through the first seven minutes of the first quarter, the Buckeyes did just that.

On Texas’ first possession, Ohio State’s top-rated defense turned the Longhorns over on downs inside their own territory. Then, the Buckeyes offense found the end zone in 10 plays, thanks to a 9-yard touchdown from running back Quinshon Judkins.

When Texas got the ball back, Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau didn’t hesitate to make his presence known. The Buckeyes’ star edge rusher sacked Ewers twice in three minutes, helping Ohio State force a Longhorns punt.

The Buckeyes threatened to increase their lead to two scores, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from running back TreVeyon Henderson pushed the offense back 15 yards, halting the drive and causing groans from the Ohio State crowd.

The Buckeye offense went on to amass four penalties in the first half, which cost them a total of 40 yards.

By contrast, the Texas offense finally found its rhythm late in the half, marching down the field for a 7-play, 59-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Ewers to running back Jaydon Blue.

At that moment, the Longhorn faithful that had remained relatively quiet for the majority of the first half suddenly erupted, and all the momentum seemed to flip to Texas’ side as Ohio State’s offense trotted back onto the field.

Then, Henderson redeemed himself in a big way.

A delayed screen pass gave the wideout a lane of green and a convoy of offensive lineman to block, resulting in a near-untouched 75-yard scurry to the endzone with just 13 seconds remaining in the half.

Ohio State looked to be on its way to a two-touchdown lead, but the Buckeyes continued to allow the Longhorns to stay within striking distance. Howard forced a ball into the middle of the field, and Texas linebacker David Gbenda intercepted the pass.

Texas proceeded to drive down the field with short gains to running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Blue, before the latter found the endzone with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ewers for his second score of the day, tying the game at 14 apiece.

Despite a tied ball game, all odds seemed to be against the Buckeyes.

The following play, Ohio State committed another costly penalty. Following a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate, lineman Austin Siereveld attempted to push the wide receiver forward, but crashed into the pile with reckless abandon and was called for unnecessary roughness, nullifying the catch.

After a Texas punt, the Buckeyes received the ball deep in their own territory. On the drive’s first play, Howard attempted a deep pass to wideout Emeka Egbuka that was flagged for pass interference, extending the possession.

With third-and-4 on the Longhorns’ 36-yard line, a false start by offensive lineman Josh Fryar pushed Ohio State back 5 yards.

The Buckeyes failed to get back to the line of scrimmage on third down, but on fourth-and-2, Howard found a gap up the middle for an 18-yard rush.

“That fourth down was huge, man,” Howard said. “They came out and gave us a good look for the play, and the O-line blocked it up well.”

Three plays later, Judkins capitalized with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to extend the Buckeyes’ lead back to seven.

Howard said bouncing back on Ohio State’s final drive was vital, especially after multiple possessions that were encapsulated by mistakes and penalties.

“We had been beating ourselves all day with penalties and just getting behind the sticks,” Howards said. “That was a statement drive, and the [offensive] line did a heck of a job, and I think I stepped up and made plays.”

With their backs against the wall, Texas led a quick drive down the field, getting to Ohio State’s 1-yard line before the Buckeye defense stiffened.

Three straight gains of zero or negative yards forced the Longhorns back to the Ohio State 8-yard line, setting up a score-or-turnover situation.

On fourth and goal, Sawyer stripped Ewers, recovering the football on the bounce and racing 83 yards for a Buckeye touchdown to give Ohio State a 28-14 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

With time ticking down, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs intercepted Ewers to firmly secure Ohio State’s win, sending Buckeye fans into a frenzy.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes knew Texas would be a challenging and hard-nosed team, noting the importance of the fourth quarter’s change of pace.

“Just gritty, tough,” Day said. “We knew it was going to be that way, [a] very good opponent. And just the way we were able to change the momentum in the game in the fourth quarter.”

Looking ahead, Ohio State will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.