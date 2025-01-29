Ohio State defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger was placed on paid administrative leave just days before the Buckeyes traveled to Los Angeles for the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl, due to an ongoing investigation by the Office of Institutional Equity.

The OIE handles reports of discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct, according to Ohio State’s webpage. Lyberger received a letter from Ohio State Human Resources Dec. 27, 2024, informing him that he had been placed on administrative leave with pay, “pending further investigation by the Office of Institutional Equity and other offices, as applicable,” according to university records obtained by The Lantern.

Ohio State declined to comment.

While on leave, Lyberger is not permitted to report to any offices or buildings where he would normally perform his duties, the letter states.

Though the exact reason(s) for Lyberger’s leave are currently unknown, The Lantern is working to independently clarify those details.

Lyberger’s attorney, Sam Shamansky, said he is “not privy to any evidence the university is using to support its decision to place [Lyberger] on administrative leave.”

“I’m used to The Ohio State University jumping to quick conclusions and imposing draconian penalties on students and employees alike only to find out that the accusations are untrue with incredible damage being done to those whom they’ve chosen to target,” Shamansky said.

Records indicated Lyberger was originally hired by Ohio State in March 2021 as an athletics program assistant. In February 2023, he became the football team’s defensive quality control coach, primarily working with Buckeye linebackers.

The obtained records also include a series of Lyberger’s performance reviews from 2021-24.

In each review, Lyberger’s work was commended. From 2021-23, his year-end performance rating was labeled “outstanding,” and in 2024, the rating states his “performance exceeds expectations.”

The only item listed under “Opportunities for improvement” for any of these performance reviews was “Work Life Balance.”

This is a breaking news story and The Lantern will report more information as it is obtained.