Zero.

That’s how many sacks Ohio State recorded in its two losses this season.

It’s no secret that rushing the passer is a vital part of any defense, as generating pressure on the quarterback can lead to sacks and tackles for loss, as well as throwing mistakes.

In Ohio State’s first matchup with the Ducks Oct. 12, which ended in a 32-31 defeat, the Buckeyes struggled to generate any pressure on Oregon’s offensive line and quarterback Dillon Gabriel. This allowed the Ducks gunslinger to take his time in the pocket and find open receivers downfield.

Not to mention, the Ohio State defense also logged its second-lowest tackle-for-loss total of the season with just three on the day.

This inability to make Gabriel truly uncomfortable was a difference maker in the decisive one-point loss, which spurred head coach Ryan Day to put a heavy emphasis on rushing the passer in the remainder of the Buckeyes’ season.

“I’m not, again, not happy with anything right now,” Day said during an Oct. 22 press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “Certainly, we want to get more pressure on the quarterback; there’s no question.”

Following the Oregon loss, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles expressed a similar mindset to Day. More specifically, he said he needed to improve his schemes to put players in more advantageous positions to make high-impact plays.

“We just need to coach them better,” Knowles said. “We need to get them in better positions, focus on the details and make sure that this loss doesn’t beat us twice. Fix the problems, coach harder, work harder.”

During Wednesday’s Rose Bowl contest, however, Ohio State’s defense came back with a vengeance.

Defensive ends Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau routinely got around Oregon’s tackles, forcing Gabriel into tough throws. The pair sacked Gabriel twice each, while the Buckeye defense racked up a season-high eight total.

Sawyer praised Knowles’ change to a much more aggressive scheme, deeming it a key contributor to applying more pressure on Gabriel. He also called attention to the team’s practice, preparation and passion in the weeks prior to kickoff.

“I just think that coach [Jim] Knowles is putting in some great spots, and we’re playing with their hair on fire,” Sawyer said after the Oregon win. “Guys are having phenomenal weeks of preparation up to the game, getting the bodies right. We’re taking everything we can to go out there and fight for another chance to play with this group of guys again.”

Knowles agreed scheming changes were key to Ohio State’s recent victory and felt various defensive looks allowed his team to reach the quarterback more consistently, all while eliminating scrambling and play extension from Gabriel.

“[Gabriel] is a scrambler, and he’s good at it, and you got to be careful,” Knowles said Wednesday. “They got real speed, so I think we just changed up the looks we gave them.”

Despite having a high regard for his defensive line, Day said the defense is more than a single position group, as the marriage between defensive linemen, linebackers and safeties is what creates a strong unit.

“We talk about the coverage and rush working together, and although we had eight sacks in the game, there were several of those that probably could have been credited to the secondary,” Day said.

Looking ahead, Day said the Buckeye defense must be in peak form for Ohio State’s Jan. 10 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Texas.

“I just look at their offensive line, the coaches, their running backs, and I know that they’re very, very talented,” Day said. “They’re very good, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”