Quinshon Judkins is heading to the NFL.

The running back told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he’ll forgo his senior season at Ohio State and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, after only one season with the Buckeyes.

“My time here at Ohio State was like no other,” Judkins told ESPN in a phone interview. “It was like no other place I’ve ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I’m ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I’m best running back in the draft class.”

In his final game as a Buckeye, Judkins punched in three touchdowns en route to a 34-23 national championship win against Notre Dame Monday.

In his lone season at Ohio State, Judkins garnered 1,060 rushing yards, 161 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. In return, Judkins was named to the third-team All-Big Ten.

Judkins transferred to Ohio State after spending his first two years at Ole Miss, where he was a two-time first-team All-SEC player and also earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022.