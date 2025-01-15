Caden Davis, a walk-on football player best known for his substantial social media presence, has been dismissed from Ohio State’s football team.

According to Ohio State football’s Sports Information Director Jerry Emig, sophomore defensive end from Mason, Ohio, is no longer an official Buckeye athlete. During his time at the university, Davis has amassed a total follower count of approximately 300,000 users across platforms like Instagram, X and TikTok.

Davis posts a variety of online content, including behind-the-scenes-style videos of media days, Ohio State athletic facilities, campus life and more.

At the time of publication, Davis’ social media biographies still include the text “Ohio State football,” or other references to being on the team, even though he’s no longer with the program.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is obtained.