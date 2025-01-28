For the first time in a long time, the Buckeyes weren’t in a down-to-the-wire game.

Instead, against a top-tier Iowa offense, Ohio State’s defense thwarted the Hawkeyes offensive attack as it cruised to a dominating win Monday night.

On a night when the national champion football team was honored, Ohio State (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) showcased its basketball prowess, keeping Iowa’s (13-8, 4-6 Big Ten) as it secured a second-straight conference victory and an 82-65 win over the Hawkeyes.

“I thought our guys did a great job playing with physicality and aggressiveness,” head coach Jake Diebler said. “I feel like we did a really great job communicating, and that’s why we were able to impact them with our defense.”

Forward Devin Royal opened the scoring for Ohio State, converting inside to give the Buckeyes an early 2-0 lead. Unlike their previous game — where it took nearly the entire first half for Bruce Thornton to make an impact — the All-Big Ten guard hit a 3-pointer with 17:58 remaining to take an early 5-4 lead.

The Buckeyes struggled to stop Iowa’s interior attack early on, with forward Owen Freeman dominating the paint. Freeman scored four early points, as Iowa’s first six points all came in the paint. In response, Diebler subbed in 7-foot-1 sophomore Aaron Bradshaw, who immediately made his presence felt with a quick bucket and critical rim protection.

“Aaron Bradshaw right now is playing with a ton of energy,” Diebler said. “At times when we’re committed to playing one-on-one in the post, it helps having his size in there.”

Thornton kept the momentum going with an acrobatic and-1 layup, giving Ohio State a 12-11 lead heading into the first media timeout. Freeman and the Hawkeyes answered back as he converted an and-1 of his own to retake the lead.

Ohio State guard Micah Parrish, the star in its recent win over Purdue, started slow but found his rhythm after 10 scoreless minutes. Parrish, who ended with a team-high 18 points, hit a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 14 and followed it with a three-pointer just over a minute later, which gave the Buckeyes a 21-16 lead—one they never gave up.

After a jumper from Iowa forward Seydou Traore, Ohio State ripped off a 7-0 run, capped by a Royal 3-pointer, which pushed the lead to 10 with 4:29 left in the first half. Iowa, which started 1-for-10 from beyond the arc, responded with back-to-back threes from guard Drew Thelwell. Freeman and Thelwell combined for 22 of Iowa’s 30 first-half points, but Ohio State still held a 30-26 halftime lead.

As they did against Purdue, the Buckeyes came out of the locker room with intensity, setting the tone for a dominant second half.

“I’m telling guys we need to come out with energy in the first four minutes of the second half,” Thornton said. “We keep harping on it, and the results are showing.”

After a forward Payton Sandfort layup for Iowa, Ohio State opened the half on an 11-1 run, powered by aggressive play in the paint and stifling defense.

Freshman guard John Mobley Jr., who tallied a career-high eight assists initiated the offense during the run, showing that his game is becoming increasingly polished as the season progresses.

“I just trust him with the ball in his hands; he makes great decisions and can read the game really well,” Diebler said. “He’s not just a shooter; he’s a complete player. I’m really proud of his growth.”

Following a Sandfort 3-pointer, Ohio State blew the game open with a 13-5 run fueled by second-chance points and forced turnovers, extending its lead to 20 with 10:58 to play. Forward Evan Mahaffey dominated the glass, grabbing five offensive rebounds and holding Iowa to none in the second half after they had seven in the first.

The Buckeyes controlled the final 10 minutes, maintaining a comfortable 20-point lead until garbage time.

However, the team was met with playful boos from fans following the game, as the team failed to record one last assist for free Chick-Fil-A chicken in the final five minutes of play.

“I was talking to a fan, and he said, ‘One more assist,’ and I said, ‘I got you,’” Thornton said. “I tried.”

The Buckeyes will next head to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.