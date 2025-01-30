After a disappointing series against Penn State last weekend, the Buckeyes are looking to bounce back against the Spartans.

No. 11 Ohio State will host No. 2 Michigan State at Value City Arena for a pivotal Big Ten series in Columbus at 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

The Buckeyes (15-7-2, 8-5-1 Big Ten) are coming off a tough series against Penn State where they dropped a game in a shootout and then one in overtime, while Michigan State (20-3-3, 11-2-3 Big Ten) enters the weekend fresh off a victory and a tie against No. 4 Minnesota.

The last meeting between the Buckeyes and Spartans was Nov. 8-9, 2024 at Munn Ice Arena in Lansing, Michigan, where Michigan State earned a two-game sweep.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said his team is well aware of the pedigree of the Spartans, knowing they’ll need their best efforts to take down Michigan State.

“We understand what’s ahead of us,” Rohlik said. “We understand who’s coming in the building.”

Ohio State’s 2-0 lead against Penn State on Friday didn’t last as the Nittany Lions tied the game 6-6 late in the third period. Defenseman Chris Able is mindful of that and understands they can’t be in that position again.

“We can’t let it get out of control like that,” Able said. “We got to continue to get off to good starts. When we’ve had success this year, we’ve had great starts in the first and second and when we play like that and come to the third, we’re almost unbeatable.”

Forward Joe Dunlap leads the Buckeyes with five career goals against Michigan State, followed by forwards Patrick Guzzo and Davis Burnside who have four apiece. On the season, forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine leads Ohio State with 11 goals, with forward Riley Thompson close behind at 10.

Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata leads the Buckeyes with 19 assists, ranking him fifth nationally in assists per game. Fontaine is also 11th in the NCAA with six power-play goals.

But Michigan State’s Isaac Howard, who has 20 goals and 19 assists this season, will be one of Ohio State’s biggest threats.

Howard comes into the series in Columbus after scoring two goals against Minnesota last weekend. Forward Tanner Kelly also tallied two goals in that same series.

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine made 45 saves against Minnesota and boasts a .928 save percentage for the season while Ohio State’s goalie Kristoffer Eberly ranks fourth nationally in winning percentage (.821) and 16th in goals-against average (2.11).

After close losses against Penn State, Able said they’re looking to bounce back against a top-tier Spartan team.

“We’re going to use that (series as fuel and we’re going to try to take it to them this weekend,” Able said. “They got to come to our barn, and they got to come through us.”

Thursday’s game will be televised on BTN and be available via the Fox Sports app, while Friday’s matchup will be streamed on Big Ten+.