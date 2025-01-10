DALLAS — The all-important run game.

It’s been a staple of football for years, long before the invention of the forward pass which was officially added Sept. 5, 1906.

And for Ohio State and Texas this season, it’s been a symbol of both success and failure.

Though the Buckeye and Longhorn offenses feature elite weapons in the passing game, whether one of these teams elevates its run game will be a determining factor in the Cotton Bowl.

Both teams have proven they can throw the ball against the best secondaries in the country, but whichever run game breaks through against the stout defensive line groups of the Longhorns and Buckeyes will be the most effective offense..

The Buckeyes’ 13-10 loss to Michigan Nov. 30 is perhaps the most prevalent example of what can happen when a team becomes one-dimensional.

The Wolverines’ defensive line stuffed Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson the entirety of the game, holding the Buckeyes to 77 rushing yards and under 3 yards per carry.

Ohio State attempted to beat the Wolverines at their own game and it backfired, causing the Buckeye offense to stall.

Though a loss to a bitter rival never feels rewarding, the repeated attempt to run the ball down Michigan’s throat did come with one positive: the realization that a balanced offense is the best offense, and unlike most teams, the Buckeyes can open up the run game with the pass game, rather than the contrary.

Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said Ohio State’s rushing attack finds success because of the work ethic of its star backfield duo.

“[Henderson] and [Judkins] and their approach every day in practice; those guys don’t miss a snap and practice,” Kelly said in his Jan. 9 press conference. “They practice every day, and they know that you practice and how you prepare.”

The Longhorns have felt similar woes when unable to get their rushing attack going, losing to Georgia twice this season because they became one-dimensional.

In Texas’ two clashes with the Bulldogs, the Longhorns rushed for just 29 and 31 yards, respectively, failing to score on the ground in both games.

And though many believed Texas’ inability to run the ball was simply due to Georgia’s strong defensive line, the Peach Bowl proved otherwise.

In the Longhorns’ 39-31 College Football Playoff quarterfinal win against Arizona State, Texas produced only 53 total rushing yards, with their longest run being just 7 yards.

Becoming one-dimensional could be potentially devastating for Texas, as the Longhorns’ inability to mix up passes and runs makes their offense much more predictable, nearly costing them against the Sun Devils.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian expressed a similar sentiment. After the Arizona State matchup, he said he felt balance was the key to the Longhorn offense, noting that the coaching staff needs to do a better job of getting the team’s running backs into open space.

“I hope that we can find balance, and I think that we’re more than equipped to do that,” Sarkisian said in a Jan. 3 press conference. “I think that in really evaluating the last ball game, we just couldn’t get our backs free into the second level.”

Both offenses have the potential to be unstoppable with a perfect blend of pass and run. And if trends continue, the winner of the Cotton Bowl will certainly be the team that runs the ball effectively.