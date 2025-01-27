





































































Thousands of fans filed into Ohio Stadium Sunday afternoon, ready to cheer on the Buckeyes. Only this time around, there was no game to be played — just a national championship win to be celebrated.

After defeating Notre Dame 34-23 Monday in Atlanta, Ohio State celebrated its national title at the ‘Shoe, surrounded by a sea of scarlet and gray.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, university President Ted Carter Jr., Athletic Director Ross Bjork, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeye team captains spoke at the event.

Beginning with a performance by the Ohio State University marching band and a prayer from graduate tight end Gee Scott Jr., the celebration shed light on the Buckeyes’ journey to victory, also recognizing the Ohio State spirit team for its Universal Cheerleaders Association National Championship win.