No. 8 Ohio State secured the College Football Playoff National Championship title Monday night in Atlanta, defeating No. 7 Notre Dame 34-23.

This marks the Buckeyes’ first national title since 2015, when Ohio State won the inaugural four-team CFP National Championship. With the 2024-25 season introducing the 12-team playoff format, the Buckeyes have surely cemented themselves as champions of change.

Notably, the Buckeyes’ path to victory made them “the first team in college football history to win five games in the same season against teams who were ranked in the top five of the AP poll at the time they played Ohio State,” according to Eleven Warriors.