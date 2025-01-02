



































































































Wednesday, No. 8 Ohio State handed the previously undefeated No. 1 Oregon Ducks their first loss in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff. The Rose Bowl game — held in Pasadena, California — ended in a commanding 41-21 for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State came out of the gate fast, as freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith found his way into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown just one minute into the contest. Defensively, the Buckeyes stopped the Ducks from scoring until the end of the second quarter.

Smith went on to break Ohio State’s preexisting record for most receiving yards in a game by a true freshman (172), recording 187 yards in total.

Next up, Ohio State will travel to Dallas, Texas, to play No. 3 Texas in the Jan. 10 Cotton Bowl Classic. The winning team will advance to the national championship Jan. 20.