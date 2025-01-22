



















Despite the wintry weather, a crowd of Buckeye fans visited a near-campus Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — located at 1211 Olentangy River Road — to interact with members of the Ohio State football team.

After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, quarterback Will Howard and defensive end Jack Sawyer stopped by the chicken restaurant to work a brief morning shift.

At roughly 10:15 am, Howard and Sawyer were in the building. The day started with a press conference, during which both players discussed their thoughts and feelings about the 34-23 victory against Notre Dame.

Before doors opened to the public, Howard and Sawyer spent some time getting acclimated to the kitchen and learned how to operate the register system and serve chicken. Once the duo knew the ropes, excited fans poured into the building.

Howard and Sawyer spoke with numerous customers as they worked, also signed shirts, hats and other Ohio State memorabilia.

In their final 10 minutes, Howard and Sawyer were joined by Brutus Buckeye on a makeshift stage outside. The trio pumped up the remaining crowd members by leading chants, taking pictures and signing more autographs.

Even though chicken is decidedly savory, the taste of victory is sweet indeed.