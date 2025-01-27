The Buckeyes brought out the brooms once again.

For the sixth time this season, No. 2 Ohio State (20-5-3, 14-5-3 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) claimed the second win in its weekend series with a 4-1 victory over Minnesota State (10-15-1, 4-15-1 WCHA) Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.

Defender Mira Jungåker said she believes the Buckeyes carried over many of the best elements from Friday’s game into Saturday’s matchup.

“We had two really important games this weekend, and we had a sweep,” Jungåker said. ”So, I think we took a lot of good things from the day before into the game we had today.”



Despite pressure and multiple scoring opportunities in the first period, the Buckeyes were unable to land a goal. However, they remained in a scoreless tie as Ohio State held Minnesota State scoreless as well.

And the same went for the first 17 minutes of the second period, but in the period’s final minutes, the Buckeyes changed their fortunes.

With 2:15 left in the second, Ohio State netted its first goal as defender Brooke Disher scored on assists from forwards Josie St. Martin and Sloane Matthews, putting the Buckeyes up 1- 0.

The scoring floodgates were officially open.

Five minutes into the third period, Ohio State went up 2-0 off a shot by forward Joy Dunne, who was assisted by sophomore forward Jocelyn Amos and Disher.

Buckeyes forward Kiara Zanon added another goal at 11:25 into the third and was assisted by forward Makenna Webster and Jungåker.

Less than a minute later, the Mavericks got on the board with their first goal, scored by forward Claire Vekich.

With a minute left, the Mavericks pulled goalie Jessie McPherson to gain an advantage, however, it instead resulted in the final Buckeye goal by Jungåker with five seconds left in the game, finalizing the 4-1 win.

“I think it was one of our stronger periods of the year in terms of team play,” goalie coach/ director of operations Logan Davis said. “So we were still pretty positive moving in, and then the goals started to come like we knew they would.”

Ohio State will head to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers Friday at Ridder Arena.