Football: Top 2018 tight end prospect Jeremy Ruckert commits to Ohio State

Ohio State regained its top spot in the 2018 recruiting rankings when four-star tight end Jeremy Ruckert announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Monday afternoon on Twitter.

5-star TE Jeremy Ruckert races to his commitment #BRCommitmentWeek 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/Bc41A6COrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2017

A 6-foot-5.5, 238-pound tight end is the top-ranked player at his position and the No. 52 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The Buckeyes had to fend off two Big Ten rivals to earn Ruckert’s commitment with Michigan and Wisconsin in the running along with Notre Dame.

The Lindenhurst, New York, tight end is the top player in his state and is the seventh-best player in Ohio State’s 2018 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

This is the first time since July 24, 2015 – when 2016 prospect Luke Farrell committed – that Ohio State has received a commitment from a tight end. The Buckeyes did not have a tight end in their 2017 recruiting class.