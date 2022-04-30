Former defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will reportedly sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports Saturday.

He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection after leading the Buckeyes with 5.5 sacks in 10 games. Garrett followed his Third Team All-Big Ten performance in 2020 with All-American recognition in each of the last two seasons.

The former four-star recruit also totaled 22 total tackles and seven tackles for loss on the season in addition to two fumble recoveries, including a scoop-and-score against Minnesota Sept. 2, 2021.

The 6-foot-2 defensive lineman appeared in 31 games across five seasons for the Buckeyes, being a part of four Big Ten Championship winning teams and appearing in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Across five seasons, Garrett totaled 62 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also survived a gunshot wound to the face in August 2020 and returned to the field just two months later.