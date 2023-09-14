Michael Brooks II, a 28-year-old man, was arrested in Georgia Wednesday and charged with the fatal stabbing of Emily Foster, a well-known University District writer, according to the Columbus Police.

Foster was found in the kitchen of her home on Iuka Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to a 911 call The Columbus Dispatch obtained, a neighbor of Foster’s went to check on her around 3:55 p.m. Saturday. The neighbor went to Foster’s home and found her dead and clearly stabbed.

The police arrived at the scene at 3:56 p.m., and Foster was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m.

Police said Brooks is hospitalized in Georgia for injuries unrelated to the stabbing. Once Brooks is released from medical care, an arrest warrant for murder will be served.

Foster was a well-known University District writer who authored a book about the history of the neighborhood. Foster worked for several Ohio publications and firms, according to her bio on Goodreads.

According to the Columbus Police, the motive is currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.