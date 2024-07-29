The Buckeyes men’s basketball team has bolstered its depth at the guard position via the transfer portal.

Ohio State has officially acquired Kansas State transfer guard Ques Glover, Gary Petit, director of athletic communications for men’s basketball, confirmed to The Lantern. This addition gives the Buckeyes another option in their backcourt heading into the 2024-25 season.

After losing sophomore guard Taison Chatman for the upcoming season due to a knee injury, the Buckeyes needed another experienced guard to pair with new players like fifth-year guard Meechie Johnson and freshman guard Juni Mobley, as well as junior guard Bruce Thornton.

Considering Glover’s collegiate basketball career thus far, he certainly fits the bill as an experienced guard.

Most recently, Glover was a member of Kansas State’s 2023-24 squad, though he did not log a single minute for the Wildcats due to a knee injury he suffered during a preseason exhibition game, according to his Kansas State University Athletics profile.

Before his time in Manhattan, Kansas, Glover spent two seasons playing at Samford University and attended the University of Florida for his first two collegiate basketball seasons.

As a freshman for the Gators, Glover notched 4.4 points per game on 43% from the field in just over 12 minutes a night. As a sophomore, however, Glover’s numbers took a dip. He saw four fewer minutes per game and averaged only 2.5 points on 39% shooting.

Following his disappointing second campaign, Glover hit the transfer portal and committed to Samford.

In 29 games across his first season with the Bulldogs, Glover tallied a team-best 19.2 points per game in 31.1 minutes of action, earning him 2021-22 All-Southern Conference First Team honors.

The subsequent season, Glover missed nearly two months of play due to a meniscus injury but still managed to average nearly 15 points a game.

Arriving at Ohio State with this proven track record, Glover now looks to earn himself consistent minutes off the bench from head coach Jake Diebler.