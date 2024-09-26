What’s happened so far in 2024?

The No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have been explosive this year. Coached by Bret Bielema, Illinois is already just one win away from matching their victory total of five from last season.

The Fighting Illini forced overtime and eventually won 31-24 against Nebraska Saturday, marking the first time since 2011 that they’ve gone 4-0 to start the year.

Key offensive player

Luke Altmyer, a junior quarterback transfer out of Ole Miss, threw for four touchdowns in the Illini’s overtime win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, including the 4-yard winning pass to senior wide receiver Pat Bryant to secure the victory.

Altmyer was 21 of 27 throwing for 215 yards at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

Through the first four games, Altymer is 75 of 102, claiming a 74% accuracy on throws. He has racked up 862 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions entering a week five matchup against No. 9 Penn State at State College.

Key defensive player

Senior defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr., who transferred from Florida State, made his debut for the Fighting Illini Aug. 29 against the Eastern Illinois Panthers, securing five total tackles in the game.

Briggs Jr. was a four-star recruit ranked No. 27 in the country in the class of 2018 and helped the Florida State Seminoles achieve a 13-0 undefeated regular season, as well an ACC Championship last year.

Expectations for 2024 season

Hopes are high in Champaign, Illinois as the Illini look to improve upon their 4-0 start against Penn State Saturday at Beaver Stadium, which would lead them to five straight wins to start the season for the first time since 1927.

The Illini will face Purdue Oct. 12 in the first of a two-game home stand; from there, the team will take on No. 12 Michigan in an Oct. 19 matchup that could determine the Big Ten’s final playoff spot.

An Oct. 26 road matchup against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will cap off a difficult two-week stretch for Illinois.

If the Illini can survive the early gauntlet and beat unranked Big Ten opponents in its final four games, Illinois will have a chance to sneak into the postseason come December.