What’s happened so far in 2024?

The Michigan State Spartans (3-1) got off to a hot start, winning their first three matchups of the 2024 season, including a 27-24 victory over Big Ten foe Maryland on the heels of a 37-yard field goal by sixth-year kicker Jonathan Kim.

Still, the team suffered its first defeat in a 23-19 back-and-forth battle against Boston College Saturday.

Despite this loss, Michigan State has averaged 25.5 points and 400.8 yards per game across its first four matchups.

Key offensive player

Aidan Chiles, a sophomore quarterback transfer from Oregon State, has been the man at the helm for the Spartans this season.

Chiles was ranked as one of the top 10 players entering the transfer portal in 2023 and has met fans’ expectations, passing for 891 total yards while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt this season.

In the Spartans’ win against Maryland, Chiles threw for a career high 363 yards on 24 of 38 passing attempts. In each of the last four games, he has also either rushed or thrown for a touchdown.

Key defensive player

Redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Turner, a transfer from Wisconsin, leads the Spartan defense with 22 tackles.

Turner has already tied the number of sacks he racked up last season, notching three in his first four games this year.

In 2023, Turner ranked third on the Spartans with 66 tackles, while also accumulating 6.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Expectations for 2024 season

Coming off a disappointing season last year, during which the Spartans had their lowest win total in a full season since 2016 — winning just four games on the year.

Michigan State faces an onslaught of challenges in its next four weeks, starting with a home contest Saturday against one of the Big Ten’s top dogs, No. 3 Ohio State.

The Spartans will then take on No. 8 Oregon in Eugene Oct. 4, before facing Iowa, who will be coming off a bye week, at Spartan Field Oct. 19.

Michigan State will clash with in-state rival No. 12 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan Oct. 26, and finish out its play against ranked opponents with No. 19 Illinois Nov. 16.