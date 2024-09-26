What’s happened so far in 2024?

The UCLA Bruins (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) are in the midst of a major change of scenery in their first Big Ten season, with the Pac-12 conference losing 10 members over the course of the past year.

In week one, the Bruins mustered a second-half comeback against Hawai’i at Mānoa, defeating the Rainbow Warriors 16-13 on the back of a 32-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani.

The Bruins’ first conference game post-bye week ended in a disastrous loss to the Hoosiers 42-13.

A week later, the Bruins fell once again Sept. 21, losing to the No. 14 Louisiana State Tigers 34-17 in Baton Rouge.

Key offensive player

Redshirt senior quarterback Ethan Garbers’ play will be one the biggest factors in UCLA’s offensive performance.

Coming out of Newport Beach, California, Garbers has thrown for 690 yards and three touchdowns this season, also throwing four picks in the process.

Garbers appeared in 11 games last year for the Bruins’ 2023 season, having started six and accumulated 1,136 passing yards while posting an 11-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Key defensive player

Defensive back transfer K.J. Wallace has been a machine for the Bruins in 2024.

With 12 solo tackles and four pass deflections in three games, the redshirt senior from Atlanta has proven to be a lockdown defensive back in the Bruins’ secondary.

Last season at Georgia Tech, Wallace started 10 games at nickel back for the Yellow Jackets, recording 39 tackles and seven pass breakups. He also added two forced fumbles, recovered a fumble and notched an interception.

Expectations for 2024 season

An already rocky season for UCLA is about to become much bumpier.

In their next two matchups, the Bruins will face off against the No. 8 Oregon Ducks Saturday at home and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania Oct. 5.

The Bruins’ year will likely be over by bowl season, as it is probable their difficult schedule and mediocre roster will result in UCLA falling short of competing in the expanded Big Ten.