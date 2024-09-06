A vigil commemorating the lives of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau was held outside Nationwide Arena Wednesday night.

On Aug.29, the brothers “were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey,” according to an Aug. 30 article from the Associated Press.

The Columbus Blue Jackets invited fans to come celebrate the brothers’ lives. Several of Johnny Gaudreau’s teammates — including Cole Sillinger, Elvis Merzļikins and Erik Gudbranson — also attended.