After two near-campus shootings in three days, Ohio State is collaborating with the city of Columbus in attempts to bolster safety resources for the campus community.

Per prior Lantern reporting , a shooting took place Wednesday night near 11th Avenue and North High Street. The incident resulted in an injured graduate student, and the two unidentified suspects remain at large. A separate shooting took place Monday night near Olentangy River Road and John H Herrick Drive, resulting in one individual shot and injured, as well as the suspect’s arrest Tuesday, also according to previous Lantern reporting .

According to a campus-wide Ohio State News Alert , police are still patrolling on- and off-campus areas with “a high-visibility presence.” Looking ahead to Saturday’s football game against Marshall University, “police presence will remain high,” as officers from local, state and federal agencies will be in the area due to their partnerships with Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety, also known as DPS.

Monica Moll, The Ohio State University Police Division’s interim chief and DPS’ associate vice president, said in the news alert that the three primary issues contributing to recent crimes are mental health, addiction and “teenagers carrying firearms and committing violent crime.”

“Gun violence remains a national problem, and Ohio State and the City of Columbus are not alone,” Moll said.

University President Ted Carter Jr. said in the news alert that he has been in touch with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office in light of recent crimes.

“Our police agencies are working together closely and will have a highly visible presence on and around campus, as well as continue their targeted efforts to reduce crime,” Carter said.

The news alert referenced the expansion of Ohio State’s Joint Patrol Program, which was announced via an Aug. 19 press release and includes four officers with The Ohio State University Police Division — also known as OSUPD — working alongside four officers with the Columbus Division of Police — also known as CPD. All in all, OSUPD now has 75 sworn police officers, the news alert and press release state.

According to the news alert , despite this week’s incidents, the University District has seen a decrease in crime over the past few years, largely due to Ohio State initiatives like “the addition of mobile cameras, license plate readers, lights, security and an increased police presence.”

During a Thursday afternoon press conference at Blankenship Hall, CPD Assistant Chief Gregory Bodker said these incidents have paralleled crime throughout the greater city of Columbus.

“If you look at any of our 85 homicides that have occurred in the city — thank goodness no one lost their life in [Wednesday’s] incident — however, about 80% of those homicides have occurred with firearms,” Bodker said. “There are far too many firearms on the street, and police are only a piece of the puzzle to figure out answers and solutions here.”

Nevertheless, Bodker said he is confident in CPD’s partnership with Ohio State.

In addition to some of the aforementioned safety mechanisms Ohio State has implemented, Moll said Buckeye Block Watch — a group of non-police security guards that patrol the University District from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. every night — and public transportation services like the university’s Lyft Ride Smart partnership and CABS On-Demand are initiatives the university has added over the past two-to-three years in attempts to combat crime and keep the area safe.

“I understand why there’s anxiety,” Moll said. “We are very concerned about it too, as concerned as [students] and our parents are and our faculty and staff, and we’re going to be doing everything we can to make sure that we’re redoubling all of our efforts to keep them safe.”

For more information on these Ohio State safety resources and more, visit the university’s DPS website .