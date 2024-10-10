Ohio State is holding its first-ever women’s volleyball match at the Schottenstein Center Sunday, aiming to break its attendance record against its archrival Wolverines.

The Buckeyes (7-7, 0-4 Big Ten) will take on Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) in a match that will see the largest crowd in program history, with the Schottenstein Center expected to have sold over 7,000 tickets and counting, according to Associate Director of women’s volleyball Maria Slovikovski.

The current women’s volleyball attendance record is 5,401, set during the Buckeyes’ match against Purdue on Nov. 15, 1991.

Buckeyes senior defensive specialist Meghan McCann said she’s excited to play in the Schottenstein Center for the first time, especially for a rivalry game.

“It’s always posted all over social media, and there’s a lot of big expectations for it,” McCann said. “It’s cool that we get to be in the Schott this year because it’s a bigger arena, and we’ve never gotten to play in there. It’s always fun to play in front of a home crowd, especially now that it’s in a bigger arena — we can have a bigger crowd.”

Ohio State head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said the team has played in big venues before, but it’s the first time these players have ever played in the Schottenstein Center.

“We’ve been in basketball arenas and big arenas like Nebraska so we’ve played in those venues,” Oldenburg said. “But knowing that we’re over 7,000 tickets, and it’s going to be mostly Ohio State people and fans, I’m excited for Buckeye Nation to show out and show up, and I think it’ll be a cool opportunity for our team.”

The Wolverines currently sit at No. 4 in the Big Ten standings, falling just twice this season to No. 16 USC and North Carolina.

The Michigan offense has racked up 810 kills to the Buckeyes’ 642, with the Wolverines also earning kills on 26.1% of their swings.

McCann said Michigan and other conference teams shouldn’t be taken lightly, adding the Buckeyes are prepared for the pressure of playing their rival.

“Michigan specifically, I think just because it is a rival game puts a lot of pressure on us, but I think we’ll handle it well, so I’m excited for it,” McCann said.

Oldenburg said despite the Wolverines’ strong opening to the season, she is keeping the focus on preparing her team, who she believes is ready for the challenge.

“I think the challenges are really on our side of the court, like cleaning up our play area and making sure we’re controlling the match,” Oldenburg said. “And so for us, it’s making sure we play our style and controlling the tempo and speed of the game.”

Members of Ohio State’s 1994 Final Four team will also be recognized at the game.

Oldenburg, who was a freshman on that team, said nine out of 11 players and two coaches will be in attendance.

“We get to recognize the team that kind of sparked my interest in Ohio State,” Oldenburg said. “I played with them as a freshman; they were seniors, and I just wanted to get them back on campus, share some of their knowledge and wealth, and be proud of the program. I’m excited for our team to meet them and be around them throughout the weekend.”

Before they set their sights on Michigan, the Buckeyes will face off against Northwestern Thursday at 8 p.m. in Evanston, Illinois. Oldenburg said the team will use the match against the Wildcats to help prepare for Michigan.

“Any match we’re playing prepares you for the next one,” Oldenburg said. “I think that coming out of our start, we need to gain some momentum here. So I feel like on Thursday, we have an opportunity to do that against Northwestern and I think they present some things that Michigan does. I feel like Michigan relies on their outsides to score many points, so we have to be good against them.”