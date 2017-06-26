Men’s Basketball: Ohio State suspends Derek Funderburk for failure to meet team expectations

Less than a week after Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann was hired, he suspended redshirt freshman forward Derek Funderburk for failure to meet team expectations, according to a press release.

The release did not specify the length of the suspension.

Funderburk was redshirted and did not play in the 2016-17 season. Ohio State has just nine players on scholarship on its current roster, including Funderburk.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward is a native of Lakewood, Ohio, and played high school basketball for St. Edward before transferring to Hargrave Military Academy (Va.) for his senior season. He was the only four-star prospect in Ohio State’s 2016 recruiting class.