Men’s Lacrosse: Dave Richardson hired as strength and conditioning coach

Former Ohio State men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Dave Richardson won’t be leaving the university for his next opportunity as he has been hired as the Buckeyes’ men’s lacrosse strength and conditioning coach, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Coach Richardson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program. He is an incredible leader and builder of young men,” men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers said in a release. “We look for him to make an immediate impact as we prepare for the 2018 season and beyond.”

Richardson was hired in 2005 by former men’s basketball coach Thad Matta as the program’s head strength and conditioning coach. He spent the past 12 season with the men’s basketball team.

When Matta was fired and Chris Holtmann was hired as head coach, Richardson was not retained. Ohio State announced former Indianapolis Colts performance and conditioning coach Quadrian Banks would be Richardson’s replacement as men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach Friday.

Last season, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team reached the national championship for the first time in program history, falling 9-6 to Big Ten rival Maryland.

“I have known coach Myers for a number of years and have a ton of respect for how he runs the program and the passion he has for building and teaching men,” Richardson said in a release. “I am excited to get going with this team and have high expectations for what we can achieve.”

Richardson has never worked as a strength and conditioning coach with a specific focus on a lacrosse team.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Richardson spent five years as assistant strength trainer at the University of Miami (Fl.). He became the Hurricanes coach after working for six seasons as head strength and conditioning coach for the University of Louisiana at Monroe.