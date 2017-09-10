Men’s basketball: Andre Wesson cleared to participate in team workouts

After spending missing all of the summer and the first few weeks of fall practice with an injury, sophomore forward Andre Wesson has been cleared to participate in team practices, men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said during halftime of Ohio State’s football game against Oklahoma.

It had been reported earlier that Ohio State was optimistic Wesson would be able to play this season, but revealed neither the injury nor the severity.

“He’s been cleared medically,” Holtmann said. “First and foremost, we were making sure he was in good health. He needs to get in shape, but that will happen.”

Holtmann added that Wesson participated in the team workout today and did a skill workout Friday. It is still yet to be determined when he will be ready to play, and Holtmann said it will depend more on how quickly he can get back into shape.

Wesson played 29 games, averaging 11.6 minutes and 2.3 points per game as a freshman.