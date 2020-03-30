The NCAA Division I Council voted to allow schools to give spring student-athletes another season of eligibility Monday.

The decision will allow schools to self-apply waivers for an extra season of eligibility to student-athletes who competed during the 2020 spring season after it was shortened due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an NCAA release.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” council chair and Penn athletic director M. Grace Calhoun said in a statement from the NCAA. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”

Financial aid rules will be changed to let teams have more players on scholarship, allowing for incoming recruits and seniors who were in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay.

Schools can also use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to help pay for scholarships of student-athletes who return for the extra year of eligibility.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith publicly stated his support for eligibility relief on a conference call with the media March 13.

“I am definitely in support of an extra year or semester of eligibility for our spring sport athletes,” Smith said. “I haven’t looked at the winter sports. My assumption is off the top of my head I would be supportive of that as well.”

Winter sports were not given an extension of eligibility by the council.