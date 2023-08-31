Can Ohio State’s defense stop the explosive play?

It’s a question that’s lingered since Week 12 of last season, when the Buckeyes allowed over 500 total yards versus Michigan and lost 42-41 against Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the question led to many restless nights as he gears up for his second season leading the Buckeyes.

“Always hard looks, you know, always sleepless nights trying to figure out how to be better,” Knowles said in a press conference Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “It’s what I’m committed to because I want our players to be committed to being better.”

Last season, the Buckeye defense struggled to keep up with its opponents.

The defense allowed 321 yards and 21 points per game, which ranked sixth in the Big Ten behind Illinois and Penn State. The performance perplexed onlookers as many expected the addition of new hire Knowles to spark Ohio State. Knowles successfully led Oklahoma State University to establish one of the most dominating defenses in the country. For four consecutive seasons, the Cowboys improved statistically and recorded historic program numbers under his command.

Oklahoma State University led the Big 12 in nearly every defensive category, including third-down defense, tackles for loss and total defense during his final year. The results were more challenging to replicate at Ohio State. For head coach Ryan Day, the numbers stuck out like a ‘sore thumb’.When reflecting on the 2022-23 season, Day acknowledged the need for improvement in this area and devoted significant time to it during the offseason. He said they will determine whether the adjustments worked once the Buckeyes take the field on Saturday against Indiana.

“We know that, that’s something that hurt us last year and it did cost us,” Day said. “We won’t know until you get into the game, that’s the test.”

Knowles said he is excited to see how the players respond after becoming familiar with his system, including graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. Some collegiate football coaches, including Indiana’s offensive coordinator Walt Bell, believe Eichenberg is the best linebacker in the country. The second-team All-American led Ohio State in tackles last season with 120 and ranked first in the Big Ten with 72 solo tackles.

Knowles said it feels good to have a player of Eichenberg’s caliber return to the Buckeyes locker room.

“We’re pushing, coaching, leading Tommy to become that quarterback of the defense,” Knowles said. “To be able to see what’s happening on the field and relay it to what I call, to understand why I’m calling it, all those things.”

Eichenberg is one of three players to be named team captain this season. Despite his quiet nature, Knowles said his leadership is evident in his body language and play on the field. He believes the next step for Eichenberg is improving his play in the secondary, pass game, he said. Knowles said the less a player thinks and the more he becomes instinctual, the faster he plays. If he does not know what he is doing, then he plays tentatively, which is a reflection of coaching, he said.

“The more someone understands the complete system rather than just an individual position, but how all 11 parts work together, you said it, the faster they can play,” Knowles said.

Last year Ohio State’s dominant offense led the Big Ten, which at times overshadowed a struggling defense. However, this season may prove to be different. Although junior Kyle McCord was named the starting quarterback Tuesday, sophomore Devin Brown will also receive heavy playing time, Day said.

If this causes the offense to struggle, it will be up to the defense to provide it with a lift and make crucial plays down the stretch.

The veteran presence of defensive ends Michael Hall Jr. and J.T. Tuimoloau will provide a safety net upfront, especially with the free safety position still up for grabs. Senior Ja’Had Carter, graduate Josh Proctor and true freshman Malik Hartford all remain in contention, Knowles said. They all bring different skills to the position, and Knowles said he is constantly striving to improve and enhance this side of the ball. In order to win top games, he said they must stop big plays and capitalize on open opportunities.

“We did not do what we had to do in those matchup games,” Knowles said. “So how do we evolve the defense to stay aggressive, continue to win on thirds down, but also have plans in place to prevent the explosive plays? So it’s always evolving.”

Knowles said it will be difficult to prepare for Indiana’s the Hoosiers offense because they haven’t announced their starting quarterback. In addition, they’ve the Hoosiers also acquired over 20 new players from the transfer portal.

However, he believes the Buckeyes’ preparation this offseason put them in a great position to be successful.

“It’s not only a new season but new people,” Knowles said. “You better be good at your fundamentals, because you just don’t know what you’re going to get.”