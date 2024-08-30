A youthful Buckeyes roster featuring just six returning upperclassmen is ready to make its mark on the college volleyball world.

Ohio State, which finished last season with a rather disappointing 11-18 record, now showcases a roster with seven freshmen and five sophomores — meaning its 2024 lineup is 67% underclassmen.

The Buckeyes roster may be young, but returning leaders are hoping to positively impact Ohio State’s success on and off the court.

Graduate captains outside hitter Emily Londot and middle blocker Rylee Rader will provide a veteran presence for the Buckeyes this season. Londot and Rader were first (546) and third (184), respectively, in total kills for Ohio State in 2023, and are working to show their younger teammates the keys to success this season.

“Leaders are like someone who leads by example, but also a leader connects with the people following them,” Rader said. “You can’t expect a group of people to follow you. You must show and connect with them to help them along the way.”

Buckeyes head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said she hopes Londot and Rader, as the two longest-tenured Buckeyes, will use their voices as the team’s leaders. Londot said she understands the importance of connecting with her new teammates and is ready for the challenge of leading this team to make a play in the Big Ten and NCAA.

“Since it’s a team sport, you have to build relationships off the court to be successful on the court. So that’s a huge thing. Chemistry is essential for the court to succeed,” Londot said. “Just like buying into the overall goal, we have an outstanding leader in [Jen Flynn Oldenburg]. She leads us in the right direction, we just have to buy into the idea, follow her and do everything we can to make our goals possible.”

Londot said at this point in her career, she’s especially appreciative of the support she received from her parents, coaches and hometown in order to reach the biggest stage in college sports.

“My mom was always a volleyball coach growing up. She played at Louisville, and I was always with her at her practices. My two older sisters also played, so it’s just been a part of my life growing up,” Londot said. “My parents travel to almost all of our games, and they always have. My two older sisters always check in on me.”

With 12 of the 18 active players on Ohio State’s roster being listed as redshirt sophomores or younger, Rader said it’s important to allow the underclassmen room to grow into their roles as Buckeyes.

“We were in their shoes at one point in our career, and so just allowing them to grow throughout the season and being their No. 1 supporters throughout the way before we leave, and just like giving as much feedback as we can to them before we’re gone,” Rader said.

Sophomores setter Mia Tuman and defensive specialist Kaitlyn Hoffman were two of the bright spots for the Buckeyes as freshmen last season. Tuman was second in total digs for Ohio State last season with 230, while Hoffman was close behind with 192.

Londot said she believes the team’s foundation is already here and will only continue to get stronger.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Londot said. “Last year, we had a huge building year where those young players got a chance to play.”

As the season gets rolling, Londot said she wants to see many fans in the stands.

“It’s volleyball season,” Londot said. “So, like, the No. 1 growing women’s sport, come out and support.”