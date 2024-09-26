What’s happened so far in 2024?

The USC Trojans (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) made their presence known in week one with a 27-20 come-from-behind victory over No.14 LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With just under two minutes remaining, junior quarterback Miller Moss led the Trojans on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by a score from redshirt senior running back Woody Marks with eight seconds left.

The following week, USC dominated Utah State 48-0 at home in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the Trojan backfield shined. Marks rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, while his fellow rusher redshirt freshman Quinten Joyner added 84 yards and two scores.

In week three, USC traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, opening Big Ten play. The Trojans were down by 10 in the second half, but fought back to take a 4-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Still, it wasn’t enough, as Wolverine graduate running back Kalel Mullings scored a 1-yard touchdown run with just seconds to play, giving Michigan the 27-24 victory.

Key offensive player

There are large shoes to fill in Los Angeles for Moss, who will attempt to follow up 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Moss — a lifelong Trojan fan from Los Angeles — sat behind Williams for two seasons, but is finally getting his chance to lead head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Moss is a stylistic change from Williams at quarterback, as his skill set is more suited for operating inside the pocket; moreover, his strength lies in his accuracy on intermediate and downfield passes rather than scrambling and creating opportunities with his legs.

Moss emerged as the starting job’s frontrunner during USC’s 42-28 victory against Louisville in 2023’s Holiday Bowl, where he threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns en route to MVP honors.

In USC’s first three contests, Moss has thrown for 890 yards and five touchdowns.

Key defensive player

Eric Gentry — a 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior linebacker — is one of the most unique athletes in the country with his blend of size and speed.

Gentry has been all over the field for Southern California thus far in 2024, leading the Trojan defense with 26 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Philadelphia native was also responsible for one of the biggest plays in the Trojans’ matchup against the Wolverines. Gentry not only forced a fumble on star Michigan senior running back Donovan Edwards with a punch to the football, but he also recovered it, leading to a score that put USC ahead for the only time in the game.

Expectations for 2024 season

Outside of a home matchup against Penn State Oct. 12, the Trojans may have already seen their most challenging opponents of the season in LSU and Michigan.

USC will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Coliseum Saturday before traveling to Minneapolis to face Minnesota Oct. 5.

In the Trojans’ final six weeks, most of their toughest challenges lie within their final three home games.

First, a Rutgers Scarlet Knights squad — led by senior running back Kyle Monangai — will travel to Los Angeles Oct. 25. Two weeks later, the rising No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers will step into the Coliseum for a Nov. 16 contest that could have major Big Ten and playoff implications, with both teams vying for a potential spot in the postseason.

The Trojans will then face No. 17 Notre Dame in their final contest of the regular season Nov. 30, in what could be a make-or-break contest for both programs.

In the meantime, USC will also travel to Maryland Oct. 19, Washington Nov. 2 and UCLA Nov. 23 — three contests that the Trojans are projected to win.

If all goes as planned for Southern California, a one- or two-loss Trojan team could still have the opportunity to sneak into the playoffs and compete for a national title.