The Buckeyes were swept in West Lafayette, Indiana Wednesday evening.

Ohio State (8-111 1-8 Big Ten) fell to No. 10 Purdue (16-4 7-2 Big Ten) in a closely contested three-set match that saw the Buckeyes push the Boilermakers to extra points twice.

Ohio State opened its first set with a 3-0 lead, but Purdue ultimately tied the game at 10. The Buckeyes took an 18-14 lead with the help of a kill from graduate outside hitter Emily Londot, but Purdue scored four of the next five, needing just one point to take the set.

Still, Ohio State battled back. The Buckeyes took a 25-24 lead from an attack error by Purdue.

But three of the next four points went in favor of the Boilermakers, as they won the set 28-26.

The second set opened with both teams trading points, but Purdue went on a 7-3 run, pushing the score to 20-16. The Boilermakers cruised on to a 25-19 second-sit victory.

Purdue dominated the third, leading by as many as five. Later in the set, Ohio State went on a 5-1 run to bring its deficit to just one. A kill from freshman outside hitter Reese Wuebker knotted the score at 23 apiece, making the teams deadlocked again at 25. But Purdue scored the next two points to defeat the Buckeyes in three sets.

Next, Ohio State will take on No. 15 Minnesota at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Covelli Center. The contest will air on Big Ten+.